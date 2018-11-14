Clear
Police search for Walgreens robbery suspect

Posted: Wed Nov 14 14:55:37 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 14:55:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

since december 20-10. "an investigation" into a downtown robbery continues at this hour. you're looking "at surveillance video" of the suspect. "police say".. "the robbery" happened around "9"-o'clock sunday night "at t walgreens on wabash avenue" in terre haute. few details are being released at this time.. however, "police say".. "the suspect" may've left on foot after the robbery. "if" you have any information.. you're urged to call "crime stoppers"
