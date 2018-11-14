Speech to Text for Opt-in for new school alert system

front of you. vigo county parents.. there's a new way to keep up-to-date with your child's to-date with your child's school but you need to make sure.. you do something 1st. earlier this month.. "the school system" unveiled "its ne text alert system". you can find out things like: school delays and closings 1st on your phone... it's free, but you "do" have to opt-in first. that's why school leaders want to make sure everyone is aware of the service. all you have to do.. is text "yes" to the number 67-587 and that's it. you've signed up. "leaders say".. the system will have several functions. ///// 20:43:44,26 /////// "it may be a text about report cards coming out. it may be a text about an open house. but we're going to be judicious about how we use the texting system ." /////// again, listen up parents.. you need to opt-in to this program. do that.. by texting "yes" to the number on your screen there. that is 67-587.. we also have that information on our