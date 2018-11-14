Speech to Text for Winter Weather Road Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now.. as the now.. as the threat.. and potential for winter weather moves in.. "school delays" and "closings" could happen. be sure to keep it tuned right here "to news 10". we'll have an ongoing.. updated list on the bottom of your television screen.. as well as online "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". city, county, city, county, city, county, and state crews were out prepping roads earlier today. they were spraying brine.. to help keep drivers safe as the winter weather moves our way. "indiana state police" also want to remind drivers "to be extra cautious on the roads". by following a few simple tips.. you can keep yourself and others safe this winter. //////// ////// "the most important thing people need to understand that you're not the only one on the roadway. there's other people out here traveling wuth you and we want everyone to get home safely to their families." ////// "trooper ames" wants to remind drivers "to slow down". and to also keep a safe distance between you and the car in