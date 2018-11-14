Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Winter Weather Road Preps

Winter Weather Road Preps

Posted: Wed Nov 14 14:23:36 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 14:23:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Winter Weather Road Preps

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now.. as the now.. as the threat.. and potential for winter weather moves in.. "school delays" and "closings" could happen. be sure to keep it tuned right here "to news 10". we'll have an ongoing.. updated list on the bottom of your television screen.. as well as online "at w-t-h-i t-v dot com". city, county, city, county, city, county, and state crews were out prepping roads earlier today. they were spraying brine.. to help keep drivers safe as the winter weather moves our way. "indiana state police" also want to remind drivers "to be extra cautious on the roads". by following a few simple tips.. you can keep yourself and others safe this winter. //////// ////// "the most important thing people need to understand that you're not the only one on the roadway. there's other people out here traveling wuth you and we want everyone to get home safely to their families." ////// "trooper ames" wants to remind drivers "to slow down". and to also keep a safe distance between you and the car in
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Opt-in for new school alert system

Image

Winter Weather Road Preps

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

Image

Paris beats North

Image

Loogootee season preview

Image

Clay County to update track and football fields

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day