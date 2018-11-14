Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clouds will continue to roll in for the afternoon with the sky becoming cloudy by tonight. snow showers look to develop late, moving from southeast to northwest and accumulations look likely. travel may be slick tomorrow morning, so take your time. lows tonight drop to 30. more wintry mix is possible during the day tomorrow with a high at 33.