Speech to Text for Sewing Connection Auction, Nov. 17th Girls Scout Headquarters

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jon talks with diana whallon about the wabash valley sewing connection auction. it's coming up on monday, november 19th at the girl scout headquarters located in fairbanks park behind the ymca. doors open at 8:30 a.m. with the auction beginning at 9:00 a.m. theme is make it, bake it or sew it. all members hand make items and bring them to auction. diana shows the door prize, made from men's neck ties! it was made by ladies in the club. person who wins must be present. admission is free! 466-1522