All You Need to Know for Wednesday

a man is dead after his tractor overturned. the sullivan county sheriff's office identified the victim as 65-year-old bradley wilson. it happened around seven last night. authorities say wilson was removing a log from a wooded area at the time. it happened near the area of u.s. 41 and county road 600 south.

a man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to child neglect. brian moseman was charged in the death of a five year-old-girl. she died in december 20-15. moseman entered a plea agreement in september. under the agreement...moseman pleaded guilty for two counts of child neglect. moseman received two and a half years for each count. however -- yesterday a judge suspended that sentence. moseman received credit for time served. the judge ordered him to spend the remaining time on probation. a judge sentenced the mother of the child -- tiffany daughtery -- to 21 years.

at this hour -- authorities in california continue to search the rubble for remains. so far -- 48 people are confirmed dead in wildfires. the blaze that ripped through the town of paradise was the deadliest and most destructive fire on record in the state. in southern california -- firefighters reported progress against the "woolsey fire" on tuesday -- but not without some flare-ups in the area west of los angeles.

the cause of a house fire in west union, illinois is ruled "undetermined". it happened last tuesday. part of the home's porch collapsed during that fire. four firefighters were hurt. all are home recovering... except for west union firefighter "phillip mccammon". he's now going through physical therapy for a fractured left hip and a dislocated elbow.

at least 20 jobs could be on the way to terre haute. "saturn petcare" has put a bid into the vigo county redevelopment commission. the company wants to move into a long-time vacant factory in the county industrial park. the redevelopment commission met with two company representatives. they talked about saturn moving into the old pfizer building. starting salaries would be a little more than 18 dollars an hour. if approved -- they plan to start production by 20-20.

plans are moving forward for a new convention center in terre haute. that was just one of the topics of discussion at last night's vigo county council meeting. leaders introduced a financial agreement between the county, the city of terre haute, and the terre haute visitors and conventions bureau. the council also discussed jail overcrowding. commissioners announced they'll be holding a public forum to discuss a recent jail study. that'll happen tomorrow evening at six at am-vets.

meanwhile - vigo county officials went before the judge in indianapolis yesterday to talk about the jail. a federal judge says she's pleased with progress being made on improving conditions at the jail. the county council recently authorized the hiring of 27 new jailers. this move will allow for more recreation time and more wellness checks for inmates. the judge now says she wants to see more progress toward building a "new" jail.

in clay county... some people are not happy about plans for major upgrades at northview high school. the school board voted to use rainy day funds to buy synthetic turf for the school's track and football field. the project will cost around a million dollars. school leaders say the the field is in major need of repair.

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers starting money. the railroad crossing at locust and 10th streets will be closed for repairs. work should wrap up on november 27th.