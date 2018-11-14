Clear
Mostly sunny and cold. Some afternoon clouds. High: 37°

Sunshine will be a major feature in your Wednesday forecast, but conditions will begin to deteriorate quickly by Wednesday evening.

Posted: Wed Nov 14 03:13:35 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Nov 14 03:15:44 PST 2018

* * * * * WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE NEWS 10 VIEWING AREA TONIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW * * * * *

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy. Snow developing overnight. Low: 30°

Thursday: Snow, freezing rain and rain all possible. Messy travel. High: 33°

Detailed Forecast: Sunshine will be a major feature in your Wednesday forecast, but conditions will begin to deteriorate quickly by Wednesday evening. This, as an area of low pressure, positioned to the southeast will start whipping moisture into the area. As this moisture mixes with colder air from the northwest, the valley has the potential to see a mess of winter of weather. Snow, along with freezing rain, is possible. At this point, accumulations between 1-3" by Thursday afternoon appear possible. While this isn't considered a major snow event, it looks to be the first measurable snow of the season and the impact time will be during a portion of your Thursday morning commute. We're following this closely and will provide regular updates. Tune in tonight for Storm Team 10's Kevin Opurt to get the latest information on this system as it develops.

Winter weather is moving in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

