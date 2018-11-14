Clear
As temperatures drop, prevent frozen pipes

The colder weather brings concerns for homeowners across the Wabash Valley. Water pipes can freeze and in some cases, burst. Repairs can be pretty pricey.

that rain the colder weather like we're experiencing this morning brings concerns for homeowners across the wabash valley. water pipes can freeze and in some cases...burst! repairs can be pretty pricey.... news 10's abby kirk spoke with a local plumber. she joins us live to explain what you can do to keep your pipes from freezing. jon, alia.... temperatures have dropped to nearly 20 degrees this morning.... a local plumber tells me anything below 25 degrees....could be dangerous for homeowners. < *nat* jeff beverly is a local plumber....in clinton indiana. *nat* he says come january...they'll be pretty busy.... *nat* "we can get up to ten calls a day when it gets cold." pipelines freeze....as temperatures drop below 25 degrees.... "when water freezes, it expands. and so when the water freezes solid in a line it will expand...and the pipe won't expand, uh, that much. and then it will split and erupt." beverly says split pipes...can.lead to floods...which leads to the pipes needing to be replaced....or leaks repaired.... and that could cost you big bucks.... "several hundred dollars at a minimum to repair a frozen line up to over a thousand dollars to repair a line...depending on the seriousness of it." beverly says to keep an eye on pipes that are next to external walls... "you want to make sure that's sealed so no cold air can come in." > there are some things you can do "now" ..so you don't hav to spend hundreds of dollars down the road. i'll have that in our next half hour. for now reporting in terre haute,
Winter weather is moving in.
