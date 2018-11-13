Clear

Loogootee season preview

Lions prepare for season.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 20:24:55 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 20:24:55 PST 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

we have a lot of it.> after an up-and-down season a year ago.. the loogootee boys' basketball team returns with higher expectations.. the lions showed a lot of potential last season.. they played some close games against some good teams on their way to a 500 record.. this season loogootee returns three seniors.. including cade chezem and bailey dearwester who have been three year starters.. the lions though.. will rely heavily on sophomore silas bauer.. the 6-5 forward a key part of the loogootee lineup last season.. head coach kent chezem says he expects this year's squad to play a traditional loogootee style.. but with some added excitement.. < we're going to play hard and we're going to get after it defensively. hopefully we can push the ball up and play a little more up-tempo than we have in the past. i think we have the athletes to finally do a little bit of that. so we'll see the same hard-nosed defense as always, but hopefully a little more up-tempo offense.> the lions open the hoops season in less than two weeks.. they kick things off on november 24 in a
