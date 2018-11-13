Speech to Text for Clay County to update track and football fields

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

casey-westfield school district. the clay county, indiana school board took steps to update northview high school's track and football facility. but not everyone agrees with the plan. "you guys think this is all a no brainer, a win-win, a popular decision and idea...it's not." tonight the board voted to use rainy day funds. it'll buy new synthetic turf for the athletic field. the project will cost around a million dollars. school leaders previously agreed the field is in major need of repair.