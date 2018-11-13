Speech to Text for Jail, Convention Center, and saying goodbye the topics at Vigo County Council meeting

start production by 20-20 a new convention center could be a step closer to reality in vigo county. it was just one of the topics of discussion at tonight's vigo county council meeting. leaders introduced a financial agreement between the county, the city of terre haute, and the terre haute visitors and conventions bureau. it basically means all three will provide financial support for the construction of the convention center. tonight the council also discussed the jail overcrowding situation. commissioners announced they'll be holding a public forum to discuss a recent jail study. that'll happen this thursday at 6 at am-vets. some members of the public who were present wished they had more warning about the upcoming forum. 10:52:26,17 "i do wish that there would be some new direction and input from the public. we've certainly seen some interest in the location on the jail." also, tonight's meeting was the last for 3 council members. bill thomas and tim curley lost in the primaries. brendan kerns will replace jon marvel as county commissioner.