Speech to Text for Anti smoking coalition honors members

not at work. several local organizations teamed up to fight tobacco use in vigo county. tonight one agency honored members for their hard work. chances and services for youth, or casy, held a special event. it recognized the many organizations that make up the vigo county tobacco prevention and cessation coalition. the union medical group cardiology clinic, local church the bridge, and valley professionals community health are among those groups. they all support efforts to end smoking in the wabash valley. ''so many great organizations are out in our community doing work every day to help people quit smoking, stay smoke free, make a healthier environment for all of us and just to help people get healthier in general. so we like to come together once a year to honor those people. chances and services for youth is the lead agency for the tobacco