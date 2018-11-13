Speech to Text for Company makes a bid to bring hundreds of jobs to Vigo County

run the facility." one company makes a bid that could bring hundreds of jobs to vigo county. an empty building in terre haute could be getting a new host. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. "saturn petcare" has put a bid into the vigo county redevelopment commission. the company wants to move into a long-time vacant factory in the vigo county industrial park. news 10's sarah lehman explains. it's new for you at 10. patrece... earlier today the redevolpment commission met with two representatives from saturn pet care. they talked about saturn moving into the old pfizer building. bringing a new company and hundreds of jobs to terre haute. < saturn petcare is a company that makes and distributes dog and cat food. now they're looking at bringing that company right here to terre haute. "we came down looked at it loved it. loved the oppurtunity there." the county has owned the property and building for years. the redevolpment commission says the building was not very adaptable to be just anything. they had to find the right company to come in -- and they think they've done that. "we're just thrilled beyond imagination." saturns bid was for just one dollar but they will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. which they hope to fill with local people. "we need people here that we can trust to run the facility while we're at other locations." and witt says... "obviously that's why we're in business for is to bring new employment oppurtunities to the people of our community the redevelopment commission has to wait at least 30 days before they can accept saturns offer. mcmanus says... "i hope in 30 days that we are able to acquire the plant and we can start construction and make it into a wet pet food plant."> saturn pet care says they hope to hire at least 200 people in the span of five years. they also say the starting salary is a little more than 18 dollars an hour. live in the newsroom sarah lehman news 10 back to you. if they get approved their plan is to start production