Speech to Text for A snow squall warning? What does that mean?

hear this winter -- this winter -- you might hear a few weather terms you've never heard before. that's because the national weather service is issuing a new storm warning. storm team 10's chris piper continues our coverage of winter weather preparedness week. he explains what a "snow squall warning" means. < the national weather service has unveiled a new weather warning. this warning--is specific to winter weather. a snow squall warning is issued nationwide when we have the right conditions. it can show up like a severe thunderstorm does in the summer. a short burst of severe weather, that isnt part of a bigger system. snow squalls warnings will be issued on short notice, so you'll want to make sure you're prepared. there are a few characteristics that define a snow squall. brief periods of heavy snow, combined with gusty winds making for dangerous white out conditions. temperatures can also fall very quickly during these storms. one of the differences is there won't be a snow squall watch, and the warnings won't overlap with a winter storm watch or warning. during a snow squall warning, if possible you'll want to get off the road, because driving can become dangerous. or at the very least, slow down in speed, and turn your blinkers on. snow squall warnings will likey last between 20 minutes to an hour. these storms can be issued on a moments notice, and they are very powerful. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.