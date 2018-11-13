Clear

New food pantry opens in Terre Haute

Posted: Tue Nov 13 15:18:05 PST 2018
Christopher Essex

to the park. back to you. hunger is a growing problem in the wabash valley. a new group in terre haute hopes to change that. a group of three friends created "the love pantry." it's a food pantry with the goal of ending hunger. today-- the pantry got its first donation. "red dot storage" donated 12 turkeys for the group's thanksgiving baskets. the pantry is only beginning. but organizers say there's more in store. "our mission, we've just started out small. but we're hoping to do all kinds of things." the love pantry is hosting it's first food drive this saturday. its at the red dot storage in terre haute. you see the address on your screen. you can come by and donate any time between 8 and noon. if you can't make it saturday, you can donate non-perishable food items any day of the week. there will be
