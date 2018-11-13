Speech to Text for New exercise guidelines set for kids

getting children active today can be a challenge. that's why the center for disease control is stepping in to regulate physical activity guidelines for kids. experts say kids ages three to five need up to three hours of moderate exercise a day. and for kids ages six to 17.. they need at least an hour. chris davies is a local gym owner and a parent. he says it can be hard to motivate your kids to get moving. "it's tough raising kids today keeping them active with all the electronics and outside stimulation it's terribly challenging." some doctors say it's this technology that keeps kids inside. chandrama chakrabarti is a pediatrician in terre haute. she sees young kids playing with electronic devices too often... which can lead to problems. "as children go into teenage years we want to reduce the risk of diabetes .. hypertension .. stroke.. cardiac diseases and cancer." she says keeping these kids healthy all starts at home. "parents have to tell them you know we're not sitting and watching tv lets go out let's take a walk. parents can play with their kids you know they can make play time." that's why davies trys to be a role model for his children. "me being an athlete it's hard to sit back and watch them not be as active as they could be um but it's one of those things try to lead by example if you can. don't take no as an answer. grab their hand and take them outside or whatever it is." davies says there are many resources in terre haute to get your kids active.