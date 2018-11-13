Speech to Text for The Casey-Westfield Schools will get a school resource officer

"and then when your kid comes home and tells you about different kids, you kind of worry about, 'this could happen here.'" 65 shootings have taken place on school campuses in the u.s since january. it's a concern for parents nationwide. that's why schools are doing everything they can to make sure "your" kids are safe. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live in the newsroom with how a local school district is taking action. a school resource officer is an added layer for safety. the casey-westfield school district will soon have one once again. both the officer himself, and parents, are excited about the move. <"from what i understand with speaking with other sro's, it's the with other sro's, it's the hardest i'll ever work as a police officer." casey police patrolman wayne woods is taking his law enforcement talents from the streets, to the schools. that's as he's taking the role as the casey-westfield school resource officer. "you're not only being a law enforcement officer, you're also being a mentor, being someone they can talk to. being someone they can basically vent. you play a dual role." part of that dual role is providing more dual role is providing more protection to the school. which parent linda maulding says she can definitely get behind. "still with just watching any of the news you get nervous about school shootings, and then when your kid comes home and tells you about different kids, you kind of worry about, 'this could happen here.'" maulding also hopes by woods stepping into this role, he could be someone that students could confide in. "especially the kids themselves if they know anything or, i don't know if they feel comfortable going to a teacher, but maybe they would feel more comfortable going to an officer and saying hey this makes me nervous." and for officer woods, building these strong relationships with students, and giving a positive impression of law enforcement are both goals. "i think it is very important that we start with the youth and teach them that there are bad apples in every industry, to include law enforcement unfortunately, but not every law enforcement officer is a bad person."> woods is set to start his new position in january. he'll serve all schools in the casey-westfield district. reporting live in the newsroom, lacey clifton, news