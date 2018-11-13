Speech to Text for 12 Under 40 honored in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to families "in need" this thanksgiving season. they're called.. "the deserving dozen"! "10"-women and "2"-men were honored this morning.. during the 4th annual "12" under "40" celebration. "the award" recognizes a dozen individuals for their personal and professional contributions "to the terre haute community". one of those winners. "ryan jenkins".. central elementary school's principal "in clinton". "he says".. he gets the opportunity.. to represent "2"-amazing communities. //////// ////// "i'm proud of both the community that i live in vigo county and the community that i feel very much connected to and work in in vermillion county and i'm proud of both of those counties and i think there's a lot of great things and good people in both of those communities and i'm very happy to represent them today." /////// "congratulations" to all "of the 20-18 award winners"! and to learn how "you" can nominate someone "to join the class of 20-19".. make a point to visit our web site at "w-t-h-i t-v dot