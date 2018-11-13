Speech to Text for Construction work to start on Locust Street

a heads up "on an extended traffic alert" in terre haute in the coming days. "beginning monday".. and lasting through november 27th.. "the railroad crossing" on locust street at 10th street.. will be closed "for repair work". "drivers" are being asked to avoid the area "while crews are working". again.. work begins