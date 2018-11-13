Speech to Text for The latest at United Methodist Village

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a recent report".. now puts "united methodist village".. "in compliance" wit the state. "the illinois department of public health".. has been investigating "the facility". we've been following financial concerns "at united methodist village". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. is "live" "in lawrenceville, illinois" at this hour. so "gary' what can you tell us? //////// susie... united methodist village had two investigations dating september 19th and october 18th. the illinois department of public health reports previous issues have been addressed. /////// < in july the city of lawrenceville threatened to shut off non-essential utilities to united methodist village. that was because of over-due payments. it's an action that mayor don wagner did not want to see happen. "i did not want to do that. but it was getting to the point where we were going to have to do something drastic." the facility owed lawrenceville 56 thousand dollars. wagner says united methodist village has since made major progress. "they've been very good about getting bills paid. they're maybe a month behind. but that's nothing compared to what it was." in july wagner said he had very little communication with the village. he believes the new board has changed that. "peggy cummins is on the board and she and i talk every time theres any kind of misunderstanding or disagreement or a bill. we have a great report." the village's improved relations with the city is not the only win for umv. two reports from the illinois department of public health were recently released. both show the north campus in compliance. i reached out to board member brad purcell. he did not want to go on camera but told me quote: "moving in a positive direction. working on a couple of possibilities to improve are situation ." united methodist village appears to be working towards recovery. wagner hopes that communication between the village and the city will continue. "resonable people can work things out. its just if somebody dosen't blow a gasket and that's the key. we're all in this together." > /////// i also spoke with the family of a united methodist village resident. at six i'll tell you how they feel about the situation at the facility. live in lawrenceville, gary brian news 10.