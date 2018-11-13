Speech to Text for Police release the name of man killed in Sunday accident

we now know the name of the man killed in sunday's "car versus pedestrian accident". "the victim" has been identified as "60"-year-old "glen alexander". "police say".. "alexander" ran across 3rd street near 3rd avenue.. shortly after "7"-o'clock sunday evening. that's when a northbound car hit "alexander".