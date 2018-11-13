Clear
Vigo County Jail hearing held in Indianapolis

Posted: Tue Nov 13 14:22:13 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 14:22:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, november 13th! "vigo county officials".. found themselves.. "before a federal judge" this afternoon. at issue.. whether enough progress has been made.. to improve conditions for inmates "at the county jail". "this same judge" has already determined "conditions at the jail" "are unconstitutional". news 10's "jon swaner".. attended today's hearing "in indianapolis". he explains.. "more on the judge's thoughts". ////// < toward the end of the hearing.. "judge jane magnus-stinson" said terre haute has jail issues for a long time, and it's time to fix them. but she also said she's pleased with what's been done so far. attorneys for the county.. pointed to two major signs of progress. first, the county council authorized the hiring of 27 jailers. once they're hired and trained, they'll be put to work right away. this will allow for more recreation time for inmates. the jail staff will also do more frequent inmate wellness checks. sheriff greg ewing spoke with us after the hearing. "for the first time in the 27 years i've been with the sheriff's office, we're actually going to have staff to actually do the things we need to do that we are constitutionally bound to do on a day to day basis." sheriff ewing leaves office in six weeks, but he feels the jailer hiring process will transition smoothly into sheriff-elect john plasse's administration. the county also told the court about its plans to ask the city council to rezone the former international paper property. however, the indiana civil liberties union doesn't share the county's optimism. hear their concerns tonight on news 10 at six. back to you.> //////// we now know the name of the man know the name we now
