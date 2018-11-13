Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Tue Nov 13 09:34:41 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 09:37:05 PST 2018
still tracking cold sunshine for your afternoon with highs getting into the low 30s. then, some very cold air moving in tonight. lows drop to 18 under a clear sky. wind chill values will be in the low teens by tomorrow morning. sunny tomorrow, a little warmer, high at 37.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

