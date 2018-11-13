Speech to Text for No Shave November and Men's Health

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vietnam". you may see "more men" sporting "facial scruff" and "beards" this month. "no shave november" is happening right now.. but "promoting men's health" is mor than a fashion trend. listen to this! more than "29"-thousand men could die "from prostate cancer" "this year alone". "that stat" comes "from the american cancer society". "many doctors" consider "prostate" and consider "prostate" and "testicular cancer" "a silent killer" amon men. with "early detection" and "prevention".. "doctors say". taking charge of your health "right now".. could save your life. ///////// /////// "men think that they need to have urinary symptoms to have cancer, that's not the case. majority of the time they do not have symptoms of prostate cancer. it's found with screening tests, such as psa and rectal exams." /////// it's recommended.. that men get screened "for prostate cancer" every year.. especially, "if" its in your family history in addition to screenings.. "doctors say".. "testicular se exams" can also help "with prevention".