Speech to Text for Rain...and then snow? Kevin has the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snow tonight tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.