Speech to Text for Ernie Pyle USO Show, Helt Township Fire Dept. Dana, IN

card. <jon talks with charlie jones about the ernie pyle uso show. the united service organizations inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides live entertainment, such as comedians and musicians, and other programs to members of the united states armed forces and their families. the uso show is coming up on saturday at the helt township fire department on main street in dana, indiana. doors open at 2 p.m. the show is at 3 p.m. tickets are $15 at the door. this includes the show and dessert. this will benefit the ernie pyle wwii museum. pyle was born on august 3, 1900, to a tenant farm family just outside of dana. he was an only child. he was educated in local schools, and studied journalism at indiana university-bloomington before setting out on his newspaper career. he maintained contact with his family and hometown throughout his life. he was on assignment as a war correspondent when he died on april 18, 1945, after being struck by a japanese machine gunner's bullet on ie shima, a small island near okinawa in the south pacific. he was 44 years old. for more information, call 665-3633. you can also go to erniepyle.org or