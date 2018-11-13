Speech to Text for California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

long was found dead at the scene. investigators say long may have suffered from post traumatic stress disorder. news 10's abby kirk spoke with a local mental health counsler. she's live at the hamilton center in terre haute, to tell us how this recent incident is creating conversation. abby? alia, jon... ptsd is one of the most common mental health issues among veterans. police are still looking into the suspects past.. but this incident brings up an important discussion. so i sat down with an expert to learn more about the mental illness. < bill little is a miltary veteran program coordinator and mental health counsler. he works one on one with veterans one on one with veterans every day and is also a veteran himself. sot 2) "it's difficult to say what motivates a person to do anything. one thing that i can tell you though is that p-t-s-d...this is the light at the end of the tunnel." little didn't want to speak too much about the shooting at a california bar, but he does say he is no stranger to mental illnesses. "frustration control, anger management and you know, increased irritability. those are all symptoms of p-t-s-d as well." little says there are usually warning signs that lead up to someone acting out, but behavior can't always be predicted. "when i talk to a veteran who is struggling with p-t-s-d, they start to tell me things like, uh, my anger issues are causing problems with my job or my friends. and so that's something we have to address. we have to look at their anger responses. we have to look at their anger control." > little says the biggest problem is people don't ask for help when they need it... they often bottle it in. coming up in our next 30 minutes - how you or someone you know can get help. for now, reporting live in terre if convicted. experts believe the man accused of killing a dozen people at california bar... may have suffered from "post traumatic stress disorder". p-t-s-d is one of the most common mental health issues among veterans. health experts say the biggest problem, is people don't ask for help. news 10's abby kirk is live at the hamilton center in terre haute. abby? in our last half hour i introduced you to "bill little"----a military veteran program coordinator and mental health counselor. he is also a veteran himself. little helps other veterans get the help they need. he tells me there is too much "stigma" and not enough education about veterans with p-t-s-d. experts believe the thousand oaks, california suspected shooter, ian long, may have struggled with post traumatic stress disorder. the recent news has negatively impacted and added to the stigma surrounding the mental illness. little says it's important to not ignore warning signs in veterans. if you or a veteran you know is struggling with p-t-s-d, you can call "bill little" with the hamilton center...at 812-231-3747. we will also have that contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv.com reporting live in terre haute,