Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

later this morning - news 10 will be in indianapolis. that's where vigo county leaders named in a lawsuit will go before a federal judge. that lawsuit ties back to the vigo county jail. former inmates say the jail is unconstitutional. a federal judge agreed. the judge mandated county officials must have a plan in place for construction and staffing of a new jail. the judge decided leaders must also work on staffing for the current jail. vigo county officials have already made progress on that order. the county recently approved hiring 27 workers for the current jail. however, the plaintiffs in the case say that's not enough. i'll have more on what happens in court today coming up on news 10 at midday. /// the death toll in california's wildfires has climbed to a total of 44. officials in northern california announced the fire that wiped out the town of paradise killed 42 -- making it the deadliest fire in the states history. authorities found remains of 13 more victims from the camp fire -- which leveled the town. at this hour -- searchers are still digging through the rubble for more bodies. in southern california -- two people have died in the fires that have ravaged areas west of los angeles -- including malibu and calabasas. //// one of the most significant criminal trials in years is set to begin today. accused drug cartel boss joaquin guzman loera will face a jury in brooklyn. known as "el chapo," guzman allegedly earned nearly 14 billion dollars moving cocaine to mexico and into the u-s. he is accused of drug trafficking, conspiring to murder rivals and money laundering. prosecutors say he took part in at least 30 murders and oversaw the transport of hundreds of tons of cocaine. the 61-year-old could face life in prison if convicted. /// experts believe the man accused of killing a dozen people at california bar... may have suffered from "post traumatic stress disorder". p-t-s-d is one of the most common mental health issues among veterans. health experts say the biggest problem, is people don't ask for help. news 10's abby kirk is live at the hamilton center in terre haute. abby? in our last half hour i introduced you to "bill little"----a military veteran program coordinator and mental health counselor. he is also a veteran himself. little helps other veterans get the help they need. he tells me there is too much "stigma" and not enough education about veterans with p-t-s-d. experts believe the thousand oaks, california suspected shooter, ian long, may have struggled with post traumatic stress disorder. the recent news has negatively impacted and added to the stigma surrounding the mental illness. little says it's important to not ignore warning signs in veterans. if you or a veteran you know is struggling with p-t-s-d, you can call "bill little" with the hamilton center...at 812-231-3747. we will also have that contact information on our website at w-t-h-i tv.com reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. //// one week after the mid term elections -- the democratic candidate for senate in arizona has declared victory. "kyrsten {kier-sten} sinema" beat republican "martha mc-sally" in the heated contest to replace "jeff flake". flake did not seek re-election. sinema becomes arizona's first democrat in the senate in almost a quarter century -- and the first female senator in arizona history