Speech to Text for Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33° Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Not as breezy. Low: 18° Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. High: 37° Detailed Forecast: We've been crunching the numbers this morning, and so far, each day of November has been below seasonal normal. That streak looks to continue through the end of the week. If we're talking bigger picture, temperatures have remained below seasonal normals since about the 2nd week of October. High pressure is now moving into the News 10 viewing area and sunshine will make a comeback not only Tuesday, but also for Wednesday. Our next weathermaker rides in Wednesday night and will bring another chance for a rain and snow mix. Chances look very good for rain on Thursday. Stay tuned. We're watching this one closely.