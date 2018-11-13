Clear

Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33°

We've been crunching the numbers this morning, and so far, each day of November has been below seasonal normal.

Posted: Tue Nov 13 03:29:12 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Nov 13 03:32:24 PST 2018

Tuesday: Becoming sunny. Windy and cold. High: 33° Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Not as breezy. Low: 18° Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cold. High: 37° Detailed Forecast: We've been crunching the numbers this morning, and so far, each day of November has been below seasonal normal. That streak looks to continue through the end of the week. If we're talking bigger picture, temperatures have remained below seasonal normals since about the 2nd week of October. High pressure is now moving into the News 10 viewing area and sunshine will make a comeback not only Tuesday, but also for Wednesday. Our next weathermaker rides in Wednesday night and will bring another chance for a rain and snow mix. Chances look very good for rain on Thursday. Stay tuned. We're watching this one closely.
Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Broken Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Sunshine returns, but it stays cold.
