Speech to Text for Operation Christmas Child

than more than 10-thousand children around the world will have a present to open this holiday season thanks to the generosity of people like you right here in the wabash valley. operation christmas child is underway right now. news 10's heather good met with those on the front lines of this mission. she has more on how it works. < locations across the wabash valley are accepting shoe boxes like this one. they're filled with school supplies and toys for children around the globe. nats: tape on box work is underway for operation christmas child collection week. volunteers will be at various wabash valley locations to accept... and count shoe boxes. any shoe box will do... any shoe box boxes. any shoe box will do... and they are filled with personal care items... school supplies... and small toys... for children in crisis areas all over the world. joyce swoveland dropped off 43 boxes she and members of her church put together. seelyville united methodist church member joyce swoveland says, "we do a lot of mission work at our church and its important, we think, to reach out to people outside our community and help others." some churches work year round to collect items and then host packing parties to get the shoe boxes ready for kids. first baptist church of north terre haute member fran campbell says, "each one of these boxes behind us, it represents god's love and it's going to go to a child that probably won't ever receive a present and this will be their only christmas present that they perhaps have ever received in their life and it's just a great way to show god's love to a child." operation christmas child is organized by samaritan's purse -- a nondenominational christian organization serving victims of war... disease... and natural disasters worldwide. more than 11-million kids will get boxes this year... 10-thousand thanks to wabash valley donations. covered: swoveland says, "all you'd have to do is watch one of the videos and see the children receive one of their boxes and the smile on their faces and the joy when they open it up and have things that we take for granted." for a complete list of collection sites and times... visit our website... wthitv.com. in terre haute, heather good, news 10.>