Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A windy and cold Monday night

A windy and cold Monday night

Posted: Mon Nov 12 19:31:05 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 19:31:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for A windy and cold Monday night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm tonight rain and snow likely before midnight, then a chance of snow between midnight and 4am. cloudy, with a low around 24. north wind 11 to 13 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. north northwest wind 11 to 14 mph. tuesday night mostly clear, with a low around 18. north northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A windy and cold Monday night

Image

Barnes and Key

Image

Illinois Veterans Monument

Image

Sullivan Veterans Day ceremony

Image

Getting Your Car Ready for Winter

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming