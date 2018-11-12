Speech to Text for Barnes and Key

indiana the indiana the indiana state men's basketball team plays their home opener this wednesday night when they host mckendree..... the sycamores have had an impressive one-two duo this season in jordan barnes and tyreke key.... they've combined to score more than half the points so far this year for isu..... barnes is averaging 22 a game, while key sits at 19.... the two credit their work in the offseason for their strong connection on the court! < we developed a good chemistry. it shows. put in a lot of work together this summer. been beneficial for both of us. we know each others game a little bit. spend a lot of time together in the gym. just feeding off how each other playing. if he's hot want to get him the ball. he knows if i'm hot. vice