Illinois Veterans Monument

Posted: Mon Nov 12 19:26:00 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 19:26:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

was 95 years old. lawrenceville illinois has a new veterans monument. but that monument came with some controversy. news 10 bureau chief news 10 controversy. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how one resident helped to honor lawrence county's veterans. < "just over five months ago i spoke with lu ann judy. judy had been working for years on plans to build a permanent memorial for veterans in lawrence county. thanks to her efforts lawrence county now has a new veterans monument." lu ann judy's husband is a desert storm veteran. in may the county took down a sign that honored her husband and other gulf war vets. "we really need to bring home the hometown feel and recognize those veterans that really needed to be recognized." the sign was originally meant to be temporary. it did not end up that way. judy had been working to raise money for a permanent solution for years. her efforts got a boost thanks to public outcry over the original sign's removal. "people really got on the bandwagon. toyota of illinois, in lawrenceville, they did a challenge to the businesses. and a lot of people donated from the community" workers completed the memorial this veteran's day weekend. it recognizes veterans as far back as the revolutionary war. "this tribute is awesome. i love the fact that it recognizes everyone." the entire memorial plaza received a facelift. all thanks to judy's project. "i just want to thank everyone who helped me with this. for all the donations. it is really heartfelt." judy raised thirteen hundred
