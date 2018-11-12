Speech to Text for Sullivan Veterans Day ceremony

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waldrop construction. back to you.> today people around the wabash valley recognized veterans day. "horns playing" news 10 stopped by the sullivan county courthouse. that's where officials held a ceremony at the veterans memorial. during the ceremony officials unveiled a new monument. organizers say it's a way to honor the people who lived their lives in service to the country. "having this here on the courthouse square with the rest of the monuments is very very important to the community." the new monument was several years in