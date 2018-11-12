Clear
Getting Your Car Ready for Winter

Posted: Mon Nov 12 19:23:12 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

this week is winter weather preparedness week. tonight storm team 10's brady harp is live in downtown terre haute. he joins us now with more on how to make sure your vehicle is ready for the cold season. as the air gets colder and the risk for wintry weather arrives - driving can be dangerous. preparing your vehicle now will reduce the risk of accidents and bad situations later. < winter weather driving can be dangerous and perhaps the most important part of preparing your vehicle for winter is having an emergency kit with you. this one has jumper cables a blanket a flash light and a first aid kit. it might be a good idea to bring a snack with you. you never know when there will be a winter weather related emergency. before winter really gets going this is a good time to check your engines antifreeze. as you can guess from the name antifreeze keeps your engine from locking up when temperatures drop too low and if you don't want to be left sitting this is a good time to make sure your engine's taking care of. before road conditions get bad make sure to check the tire pressure on your tires. when the temperature drops the air gets smaller inside the tires so you are not going to have as much pressure as you did when the air was warm. now you also want to check the treads on the tires because that can help you when the roads get slick. these are just some of the ways you can prepare your vehicle for winter. make sure you take the necessary precautions to make sure you aren't caught off guard when winter weather hits.> remember this week is winter weatehr preparedness week. storm team 10 will have you covered all week long with information on how to be safe during the winter. in terre haute - brady harp - storm
