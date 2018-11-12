Clear

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Mon Nov 12 15:54:52 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 15:54:52 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a job and we have work to do and a lot of it.> << time now for rick's rallies.... the sycamores allante holston with the halfcourt that he nailed in isu's opener last week at ball state.....the length of that shot is impressive, but he did that with a defender right in his face.... how about 7th grader brayon shoults with the game-winning jumper at the buzzer for saint patrick's school in terre haute last week....shultz looks like steph curry, money with the game on the line... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies. keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nov 12 Rick's Rallies

Image

ISU Fotball

Image

NV Football

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming