Sycamores confidence very high

Posted: Mon Nov 12 15:53:41 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 15:53:42 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

to play at lucas oil.> the indiana state football team is ranked 24th in the newest fcs coaches poll that was released earlier today... this marks the first time the sycamores have been ranked since 2016.... saturday isu won their fourth straight, beating illinois state 28-23.... the win improved the sycamores to six and four and clinched a winning season... not bad when you consider this program didn't win a game in 2017.... head coach curt mallory says he likes the swagger his team is bringing every single day! < i think that's the biggest thing. we're playing with a lot of confidence. you can see it in there eyes and see it when they come out to practice everyday.> huge game saturday for the sycamores.....they wrap up the regular season at western illinois..... isu needs a win to keep
ISU Fotball

