Speech to Text for NV Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

away from playing in lucas oil. one more game to win and we can play for a state championship.> welcome back... that was north vermillion head coach brian crabtree's message to his falcons friday night after their regional win.... north vee is our last team left standing this high school football season in the wabash valley... this friday they play at indy luthern with a semi-state title on the line..... a win and north vermillion will advance to the 1a state championship game.... coach crabtree has been there before, he guided the falcons to the state title in 2014... coach now wants this different group of falcons to have that special opportunity! < i want to get back so bad. feels like its been a million years since we've been there. give this group the opportunity to play at