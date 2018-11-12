Speech to Text for Heritage Shelter helping local vets

continue we continue to celebrate veterans today in the wabash valley.. a lot of groups in the wabash valley are making a push to help veterans in the area. one nursing home in illinois makes sure the veterans in its area has a place to call home. news 10's sarah lehman joins us live in the studio with more. [take studio name: sarah at 5] heritage shelter care is a care facility in hutsonville illinois. it's just like many other nursing homes or care facilites -- except most of the residents are veterans. a lot of them had fallen on hard times before they found a home there. <"we don't celebrate veterans day just one day a year. it's every day." heritage shelter care center looks like any care facility on the outside... but inside it's full of history...and veterans. "i'm a united states army veterans /// air force and the army /// air force /// i served at the oceania air station in virgina beach" almost all of the residents at heritage are united states veterans most of them have fallen on hard times and heritage helps them get back on their feet. "i was in a bad automobile accident and went from hospital to hospital and i had to recuperate and then i had to start my life over and they have helped me to do that. a day at a time" ellen kirk served in the united states army -- she's the only female veteran at heritage. she says no matter what branch they each have one thing in common. "there's a lot of pride among veterans and we stood for each other and for this country." some of the other veterans there may have found themselves homeless or without a job. that's when the people at heritage step up to help those who have fought for our freedom. "it's really been an eye opener for me to really see what our veterans have gone through. /// i thank them for letting me take care of them" > the administrator there told me she will always do every thing she can to fight for the people who fought for us first. if you want to help heritage shelter care we'll have more information on our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v