Speech to Text for Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us. again... tomorrow, vigo county leaders will appear in a federal court.. they'll be talking about the future of the jail. as we've said, the plan is to build a new one. but even when it's all said and done, there could be more solutions.. in a special report.. i went looking for other alternatives... to see if there's more to the jail story. < it's the biggest topic right now in vigo county... leaders and the public are "locked" into solving the jail overcrowding problem. building a new jail seems to be the most likely solution... but some believe it shouldn't be the only one. 09:37:12,26 "i was forced to sit for 7 days, i was contesting the charges. within 3 days, i lost my job." joshua pennell has a pretty strong opinion. he requested we not divulge details of his case. however, we can tell you he pleaded guilty but did not get a prison sentence. he says he went to jail, only because he couldn't afford bail. "09:36:48,03 "i was given a 10 thousand bond with 10 percent. even with that 10 percent, a thousand dollars is the difference between having a home or not." in his mind taking up space... causing overcrowding that's why he's wants the county to change how it handles bail. we heard counties were considering just that... 11:43:58,25 "so we traveled to indianapolis. leaders here say their jail is also fighting a big overcrowding problem. but they're planning on using bail to fight that issue." 11:35:29,02 "i think the way marion county started was simply a call. just starting with that phone call and that conversation with them about what would it take." lena hacket is with a company called community solution in indy. she says she's the connection between marion county criminal justice groups and the public. that call she mentioned was to this group. it's called "the bail project" here's what it does, in a nutshell. donors give money to a fund. the county uses that money to pay bail for "some" people with "low level, non-violent" charges. it keeps folks out of jail who many believe don't need to be there. and tax-payers pay nothing. 11:35:06,28 "you work with someone. you become reasonably convinced they're going to show back up for their court date. pay their bond. help them with support services until their court date, and then they're good." hackett says marion county expects to go full throttle in december. so why couldn't work in vigo county? we checked and found well over 90 percent of vigo inmates are waiting on a trial. so we have the numbers for it. we asked the commissioners. 06:09:55,06 "i think this would be a great program for our criminal justice committee to look at." judy anderson says she's very aware of the bail project. in fact, she wants vigo county to look into it, even after building a new jail. 06:11:34,22 "we wouldn't be here today if we'd of had these programs in place 20 years ago when expanded the previous, or current jail." meanwhile, joshua pennell is glad just to hear it could be on the table. 09:40:51,10 "i think it's as simple as having a conversation about it. i think a lot of people just kick the can down the road on a lot of issues." locking down a solution to a problem that's not escaping. in th with pj ml rm n10. > there's a lot more to how the bail project would work. we've put more information including how affective its been