People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

school shootings can happen anywhere.. at any time. according to a preliminary study.... 56 percent of all hoosiers are afraid it will happen in their community. good evening and thanks for joining us. news 10's jada huddlestun spoke with a few people in the community. she tells us-- not everyone feels safe. jada joins us now in the studio with more. ball state university conducted the study. it asked how afraid people are of a school shooting happening in their community. today i spoke with two people right here in terre haute. they have very different views on safety for themselves and their kids. < "65" school shootings have happened in the u-s this year since october. that number" includes any time "a firearm" discharges a "live" round inside a school building.. or, on a school campus. it's no surprise that this number has many people on edge. but one terre haute resident says school shootings nationwide haven't been a factor in sending her kids to school. "i send my kids to school everyday you know i'm not fearful of that or i wouldn't be sending them to school. you know education is very very important having them get an education is so important for their physcial health their mental health so we have to keep sending them to school." some people say they can't shake the fact that there are so many incidents happening in our country. "it's concerning the uptake in how many there have been in the last even like three years. ya know i find that like the most recent one in thousand oaks it's like crazy." livesay is a professor at rose-hulman institute of technology. he says compared to where he grew up in california... he believes terre haute is a safe place. but being a college professor.. a school shooting can sometimes still be in the back of his mind. "you think back to the virginia tech massacre it was insane you know i mean lock the doors very targeted very specific.. that worry's me." meanwhile, some say being afraid isn't worth it. "i just don't like to live in fear. fear really takes away from your mental health away from your physical health. i never want to wake up in fear so you know really having that positive thinking you know throughout the world hopefully that makes the world better." > now i did a twitter poll now i did a twitter poll earlier today asking people if they were afraid of something like this happening right here in the wabash valley. as of air time.. the results were near 50-50.