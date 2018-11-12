Speech to Text for Winter Weather lingo

with the with the change of seasons.. comes a whole new set of challenges "for storm team-10". whether you're a fan of winter weather or, not.. it's approaching. the storm team's "chris piper" is here.. to break down some of the key phrases.. you'll soon be hearing more often. "chris"... /////// < this week is winter weather preparedness week. as the seasons change, and we start bringing winter weather into the forecast, there are a few key terms you need to remember. the first is a winter weather advisory. this is issued when we have winter weather coming, but it's not severe enough for a warning. it is however something worth watching. the next is a winter storm watch. with this, we have the possibility for a blizzard, heavy snow, freezing rain, or even sleet. this is usually issued 12 to 48 hours before the event. after that, we have a winter storm warning. this is a step up from a watch, issued 12 to 24 hours before. next is a blizzard warning. this is when we have wind gusts more than 35 miles an hour, resulting in reduced visibility for more than 3 hours in length. finally, an ice storm warning. this is issued when significant ice accumulation is expected, usually more than a quarter of an inch. we use some of these terms more than others, and there are even some new terms we will be using this year. stay tuned to news 10, because on tuesday, i'll be telling you about the new snow squall