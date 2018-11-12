Clear

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

Posted: Mon Nov 12 14:30:17 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 14:30:18 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

most everyone in most everyone in terre haute.. could share a time.. when they were late "because of a train". news 10's "lacey clifton".. joins us now "live".. from one set of tracks.. that's causing workers "a lot of grief". "lacey"... //////// susie i'm here live near 14th and ash streets. while preparing for this story this morning, 6 trains passed in a little more than an hour. luckily, i was already working, but that's not always the case for donna griese. //////// <you're looking at a few of the "lucky ones." able to sneak over these sets of train tracks no problem. but terre haute resident donna griese seems to always *nat* be fresh out of luck. personal video-- "here we go again stuck by the train." griese only works four blocks from her home. and almost without fail, *nat* she gets stopped in her tracks by trains. "you're going to get nailed on the way to work. i usually get it on my way home to lunch at one'o'clock, and when i come back at two. and a lot of times it's at 5'o'clock when i get off work as well." griese works in customer service at columbian home products. she and her coworkers have transformed their work day around the trains. reporter: ''so effectively, it could almost take out a whole office?' donna: "yeah! yeah, if we left at the same time to go to lunch we could all three be stuck behind the train trying to come back." "now just as i was heading to get video of the train for myself, check this out, i didn't even get across the tracks. not even ten minutes after i wrapped up my interview where there was the first train, low and behold, there's another." "it's frustrating as a resident, it wastes my gas either sitting there or going around." since a ruling by the indiana supreme court in september, griese says she's noticed train activity getting worse. but it's not just in her little slice of heaven-- it's city wide. "all through terre haute, it's known for the railroads. it's not known for the good things that we have in our city."> csx does have a way you can report troubled rail crossings online. we've linked it for you at wthi tv dot com. reporting live in terre haute, lacey clifton, news 10. /////////
