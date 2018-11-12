Speech to Text for Local school holds Veterans Day program

fund the new monument" as we say "thank you" to our local veterans.. many learned "about the hard times" and "experiences" local heroes endured. that's with this morning's "veterans day program" "at rockville elementary". "rockville" and "parke-heritage students" learned about "military life" through army veteran "jim logs-don". you may know him.. "as the real lieutenant dan".. the inspiration behind the character in the movie "forrest gump". "logs-don" served "in the vietnam war".. one many consider.. as one of the most controversial wars in history. /////// /////// "back when i came home, we were the bad guys. patriotism just wasn't there, and that's the reason the vietnam vets are so close. because we look at each other and we say 'welcome home brother' because nobody else was welcoming us home." /////// indiana senator "phil boots" also attended "today's program". "senator boots" also served "in