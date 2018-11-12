Clear

Local school holds Veterans Day program

Local school holds Veterans Day program

Posted: Mon Nov 12 14:26:03 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 14:26:03 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local school holds Veterans Day program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fund the new monument" as we say "thank you" to our local veterans.. many learned "about the hard times" and "experiences" local heroes endured. that's with this morning's "veterans day program" "at rockville elementary". "rockville" and "parke-heritage students" learned about "military life" through army veteran "jim logs-don". you may know him.. "as the real lieutenant dan".. the inspiration behind the character in the movie "forrest gump". "logs-don" served "in the vietnam war".. one many consider.. as one of the most controversial wars in history. /////// /////// "back when i came home, we were the bad guys. patriotism just wasn't there, and that's the reason the vietnam vets are so close. because we look at each other and we say 'welcome home brother' because nobody else was welcoming us home." /////// indiana senator "phil boots" also attended "today's program". "senator boots" also served "in
Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
A Little Snow & COLD
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heritage Shelter helping local vets

Image

Jackson Township Veterans Day program

Image

Moore to the Story: Locking Down the Answer

Image

People in Indiana are worried about a school shooting

Image

No Shave November and Men's Health

Image

Winter Weather lingo

Image

Tough luck with trains in Terre Haute

Image

Local school holds Veterans Day program

Image

Lawrenceville Veteran Monument

Image

Concerns over Vigo County Jail plans

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate