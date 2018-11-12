Speech to Text for Lawrenceville Veteran Monument

"a new veterans monument".. "in lawrenceville, illinois".. finally reaches completion. "in may".. we told you about "the desert storm memorial sign" being taken down. "residents" were upset.. when pictures "of the sign" "discarded in an alley" were posted "on social media". "a new memorial".. now stands "where the old sign left". it was completed "veterans day weekend". "the memorial" honors veterans in all american wars. "lu ann judy" was in charge of the new monument. "she says".. donations from local businesses helped make her dream "a reality". ////// ///// "people really got on the bandwagon. toyota of illinois, in lawrenceville, they did a challenge to the businesses. and a lot of people donated from the community and here we are." /////// more than "13"-hundred-dollars was raised "to help