Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Mon Nov 12 09:38:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Nov 12 09:40:15 PST 2018
The sky will stay cloudy for the afternoon with rain moving in later tonight. The rain looks to transition to snow tonight and with lows at 25; a dusting could be possible on areas that freeze faster; mainly north of i-70. Sunny tomorrow, with highs at 32. Then bitter cold tomorrow night as lows drop to 17.
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
