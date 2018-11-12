Speech to Text for Mark Allen & The Rail Brothers Band Sat. at 7pm Paris, IL American Legion

wit <jon swaner <jon swaner talks with tammy terry from the edgar county relay for life. join us for the kickoff on saturday at 7 p.m. illinois time. mark allen and the rail brothers will perform at the paris american legion, 1031 north main street. mark and the rail brothers offer a variety of vocal and instrumental music along with humor in their program. the group features former news 10 newsman, mark allen, joe milner, and mitch chalos. they love encouraging audiences to have a good time. it all benefits breast cancer awareness, research and support as part of relay for life. tickets are $10 at the door. 251-6130> <jon swaner talks with tammy terry from the edgar county relay for life. join us for the kickoff on saturday at 7 p.m. illinois time. mark allen and the rail brothers will perform at the paris american legion, 1031 north main street. mark and the rail brothers offer a variety of vocal and instrumental music along with humor in their program. the group features former news 10 newsman, mark allen, joe milner, and mitch chalos. they love encouraging audiences to have a good time. it all benefits breast cancer awareness, research and support as part of relay for life. tickets are $10