Eye on Terre Haute, Nov 9th 2018

jon swaner talks with terre haute mayor duke bennett about what's going on around town in our monthly "eye on terre haute". isu homecoming violence: the city met with school officials about what happened in october. some things will be done differently next year. the mayor says many of the problems were caused by people from out of town. more info on the changes will be coming out in the future. margaret avenue overpass: 25th and margaret is shutdown for now. weather has been cooperative, and progress is being made. the mayor says it's on schedule to open in late december, weather permitting. paving is coming to an end for the season. the city has a few smaller projects, but the focus is on margaret avenue. mayor duke bennett will head to washington dc with a group from the chamber to meet with a variety of people including lawmakers and departments in an effort to bring things to terre haute in the future. the mayor says it's all about building relationships. ymca pool: the city is making progress. the mayor believes it will get reopened. private fundraising is going on. leaf pick up: the week of thanksgiving is targeted for the start of pick up.