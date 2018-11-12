Speech to Text for Suspects identified in animal cruelty case, Sheriff says

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Sunday marked the final race of the twin city midwest cross country racing series. news 10 photojournalist richard solomon was in rosedale, indiana and caught up with some young racers. <nat bikes (sot: andrew bridgeater: owner/operator @ midwest cross country racing we are at the final round of a 12 race series we are at the peeweee event where our racers range from three to seven years old it's a two and a half mile track it's a pretty big deal) (sot: maverick smith peewee 1st place champion: it feels awsome. it feels like,...it feels like there's a break on every racing match he's worked super hard this season and it all came down to this final race and he got it done and i know that in his little six years of life this is probably his happiest moment so that makes me happy> ?