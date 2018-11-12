Speech to Text for Borrowed Hearts celebrates 1 year of helping foster kids in the Wabash Valley

vehicles will reopen on tuesday. everyday hundreds of kids are placed with foster families with little to no belongings. one wabash valley organization is celebrating one year of helping these kids. news 10's garrett brown has an update on borrowed hearts. it's new for you at 10. <imagine getting the call that a foster child will be at your door in less an hour. on top of that you won't receive the funding to help this child for some time. that's why one group of foster parents joined forces one year ago to make a difference. lisa hughes has been a foster parent for six years. she says she loves helping kids going through difficult times. but sometimes these kids come with nothing but the clothes on their back. "more recently we had a sibling group of three and they came with the clothes that they were wearing, but that was it. two of them had shoes but the one did not and so we had nothing." that's why she comes to borrowed hearts located in terre haute. it's a clothing closet for foster families. one year ago the organization expanded into the wabash valley. "we started in our presidents garage which is a very stylized storage facility and we went from servicing a couple kids a month to anywhere between twenty to thirty a month." since then they have located themselves in the basement of the life center in terre haute. they have also gotten some extra help along the way. but the group is not slowing down when it comes to helping these foster families. "exponentially growing even further. we currently have a support group and we'd like to see that grow in numbers. then we're planning on stating a meal program to for when a family gets a new placement." to foster parents like hughes she says she's thankful to have such a resource in town... and wabash valley neighbors willing to help, too. "it tells me the fact that we can support this foster closet tells me that we are a giving community that cares about the people in our community." borrowed hearts is always seeking donations and volunteers to help around the store. if you would like to learn more we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you.> many kids in our community wake up without presents under the tree christmas morning. "bikes for tykes" makes a difference for those kids. through chances and services for youth... children can receive a bike and a helmet. your donations help make the program possible. this friday... we'll have our annual collection drive here at news 10. volunteers will be outside our studio from seven in the morning